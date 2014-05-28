Urban Outfitters Now Showcases Peacock Perfumerie's Luxury Candles & Offers at Retail Locations

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Urban Outfitters now showcases Peacock Perfumerie’s luxury candles and offer them at their retail locations. These candles make a perfect party decoration, while the selection of fragrances can change the ambience of the home. Their candles are an absolute dreamy watercolor landscape of deeply saturated colored wax. Each candle offered by Peacock Perfumerie is magnificent and exceptional.



These candles are hand-produced with a paraffin and soy wax blend, with a generous percentage of fragrance. With 75 hours of burn time, these candles will truly pamper one's senses. The company offers high-quality products at the most affordable prices. Select from diverse options such as Morning Candle, Uplift Candle, Allure Candle, Daydream Candle, Grace Candle, Hope Candle, Spirit Candle, and many more.



The aromatherapy candles offered by Peacock Perfumerie possess the rich aroma to fill a room with relaxation and harmony.



They also offer a huge range of pendants and perfumes; a spokesperson from Peacock Perfumerie mentioned, “Now you can get magnificent pendants in four different colors only at our store. The gold-plated copper chain measures 20” long with a 3” extender and the crystal pendant is approximately 1.5" long. We are providing a gold organza gift bag, funnel for filling and instructions in each necklace. Now you can also find information on our website related to the filling and cleaning of perfume pendants.”



About Peacock Parfumerie

Peacock Parfumerie is an artisan perfume jewelry house inspired by the art nouveau glamour and bohemian romance. Their concentrated fragrances contain essential oils and precious perfume accords. Fragrance has the power to evoke a memory, to create or change a mood, so envelop in one of the perfumes and feel inspired by the intention it creates. They invite customers to carry their perfume close to their heart in one of their stylish crystal pendants. In addition, they also recommend customers order from their website as it is the most accurate, speedy and secure method for placing an order with them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.peacockparfumerie.com.



Contact Details-

Peacock Parfumerie

4477 Garfield Street

Denver, CO 80216