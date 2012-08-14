Company Launches Radio Station UrbanIndieRadio.com for Urban Independent Artists and Entrepreneurs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- On August 13,2012 TRC Social Media will be launching the only Licensed Independent 24/7 Urban Internet Radio station in Los Angeles broadcasting @ www.urbanindieradio.com. Their vision is to become a strong voice for the Urban Artist and Entrepreneur in the emerging New Media realm that is the Internet.



Company owner Lashaun Turner says "Internet Radio is growing daily with more people using mobile devices to listen to online music. Internet radio is poised to bring an end to the dynasty of AM/FM radio". Urban artist's seeking legitimate radio air-play & music promotion will now have an outlet that is more obtainable to them. Artists can send in their song's in MP3 format and get guaranteed Radio spins. The initial responses from artists have been very positive.



Members of the Independent Recording Artist Community have commented "I think this is a great opportunity for Indies and i commend you for what you're doing." and, I checked it out and it's going to be HOT!!! Thank you for sharing with us before the project launched. I wish you and your team all the best in making this Urban Indie Artist network one of the best on the Web."



For the past 2 years the company has been servicing the needs of Independent (unsigned) Music Artist’s. TRC Social Media is a multi-media digital outlet which provides content distribution throughout various social blogging platforms and now Internet Radio.The company is seeking Sponsors who are willing to support the goals of TRC Social Media and UrbanIndieRadio.com. : Please Contact (951) 665-8365 or email UrbanIndieRadio@gmail.com for more info.



About [TRC Social Media]

Lashaun Turner, is Entrepreneur and Owner of the Award Nominated Music Blog 1800RANT.com’s “Tha Daily Spin”, Editor In Chief, Freelance Publicist and Music Blogger. She is a Sole Proprietor dba TRC Social Media and Look Like A Star* Public Relations.