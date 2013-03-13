Urban Vista at Tanah Merah Launching on 15th March 2013

Tanah Merah, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Urban Vista is located in one of the most sought after residential site in Singapore, Tanah Merah. The lovely location consists largely of private residential properties, country clubs, and some light industrial parks. In this region also lies a segment of the East Coast Park.



Situated just less than a minute walk to the Tanah Merah MRT Station, Urban Vista comprises of 11 towers of 582 residential units and 3 commercial shops. With the upcoming education and commercial hub approaching to bring brisk to the area, Urban Vista is definitely one fine living home you can invest.



Offering sleek façade and a choice of 1 to 4 bedrooms, SOHO, Suites, Condo, Dual-keys, and Luxurious Penthouses, Urban Vista is designed to bring city living to the beautiful East of Singapore.



Tanah Merah is one of the most sought after residential site in Singapore. With its prime neighboring location such East Coast, Telok Kurau and Siglap, Urban Vista at Tanah Merah will be the next ideal location for both home owners and investors.



It takes only 2 minutes walk away from Urban Vista to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange and with the public bus stop which is located right in front of the development is enough to connect the residents to the rest of island. For vehicle owners, it is only minutes away from the major roads such as ECP, PIE and TPE.



Only the finest and specially selected modern and high end branded fittings and furnishing are offered to personify lavish lifestyles and transform the residential space into a luxurious living experience in Urban Vista. These renowned brands include Bosch, Grohe, Duravit, etc.



The residents of Urban Vista are totally pampered by the surrounding shopping and dining options. Ranging from simple food hawkers at Bedok Market and Bedok Interchange, to the sumptuous seafood centre at the nearby East Coast Centre, to the sophisticated dining restaurants at Changi City Point, they are all minutes away only.



Just to specify a few prestigious schools which are surrounding Urban Vista: St Anthony’s Canossian Primary, Anglican High, Temasec Secondary and Junior College, Temasek Polytechnic, Victoria Junior College, Tampines Junior College and the upcoming Singapore fourth university (SUTD).



With project situated right next to MRT Station and literally next to the future major commercial hub, Investors of Urban Vista can expect a steady potential gain from this development. Also, with Singapore Changi Airport, Changi Business Park and the upcoming fourth university nearby, investors of Urban Vista can expect strong demand rental from high skilled expatriates who are working around these places.



