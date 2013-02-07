Urban Vista Debut Launch on 15th February 2013

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Urban Vista is located in one of the most sought after residential site in Singapore. The targeted launch date is 18th February 2013. The lovely location consists largely of private residential properties and country club.



Situated just less than a minute walk to the Tanah Merah MRT Station, Urban Vista comprises of 11 towers of 582 residential units and 3 commercial shops. With the upcoming education and commercial hub development, Urban Vista is definitely going to be an iconic development in Tanah Merah and a sought after condominium in Singapore .



Offering sleek façade and a choice of 1 to 4 bedrooms, SOHO, Suites, Condo, Dual-keys, and Luxurious Penthouses, Urban Vista is designed to bring city living to the beautiful East of Singapore.



Urban Vista offers quality living. Only the finest and specially selected modern and high end branded fittings and furnishing are offered to personify lavish lifestyles and transform the residential space into a luxurious living experience in Urban Vista. These renowned brands include Bosch, Grohe, Duravit, etc.



It takes only 2 minutes walk away from Urban Vista to Tanah Merah MRT Interchange and with the public bus stop which is located right in front of the development is enough to connect the residents to the rest of island. For vehicle owners, it is only minutes away from the major roads such as East Coast Parkway and Pan Island Expressway.



The residents of Urban Vista are totally pampered by the surrounding shopping and dining options. Ranging from simple food hawkers at Bedok Market and Bedok Interchange, to the sumptuous seafood centre at the nearby East Coast Centre, to the sophisticated dining restaurants at Changi City Point, they are all minutes away only.



Urban Vista is surrounded by prestigious schools like St Anthony’s Canossian Primary, Anglican High, Temasek Secondary and Junior College, Temasek Polytechnic, Victoria Junior College, Tampines Junior College and the upcoming Singapore forth university, Singapore University of Technology and Design.



With Singapore Changi Airport, Changi Business Park and the upcoming forth university nearby, investors of Urban Vista can expect strong demand rental from high skilled expatriates who are working around these places.



Urban Vista is developed jointly by Fragrance Group Limited and World Class Land Pte Ltd, it is set to a luxurious and very prestigious project in East Singapore



For Additional Information Visit the Website At: http://www.newhomelaunch.sg/urban-vista/