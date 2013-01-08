Urbanlandscape Offers the Latest Landscape Designs

California City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Urban Landscape a leading landscape design company has recorded phenomenal growth this quarter owing to the impressive expansion of its customer base. The company has seen a surge in service sales despite a slump in real estate. What makes the company different and unique is its variety in terms of design services.



Customers with almost any design request can approach the company and expect a design project that is professionally handled and beautifully executed. Among the list of clients are celebrities from all walks of life. From sports stars, to movie stars to company heads, Urban Landscape has rendered landscape design projects that are truly one of kind and visually stunning.



Few landscape companies have a firm grasp of the elements of construction and therefore their designs look awkward when looked at in totality. Landscape design should be aesthetically appealing but at the same time should also be architecturally sound in order to deliver good results to the customer. Urban Landscape does exactly that.



Urban Landscape has behind it years of experience both in the construction as well as in the landscape design fields. One of the company representative said “What appears to be the differentiating element between Urban Landscape and “the others” is our decades of experience and true artisan talent across the spectrum of landscape design and construction services.”



The company has done almost every kind of landscape design project imaginable from custom covered structures to one of a kind living walls. It has worked on pools, patios, garden areas and also has a good amount of experience gathering and placing exotic plants in the landscape to bring about the most desired visual effect.



Urban Landscapes work can be reviewed online using the company’s website. Details on projects, kind of services rendered etc. are furnished. There is also a special page describing the projects with high quality landscaping photographs.



Landscape design is not an easy task to do and therefore customers should be extra careful before handing out their precious space to a company with little to no experience. Since Urban Landscape has been in the business for over 20 years, it has earned the reputation of being the one of the most sought after landscape design company's. Visit http://urbanlandscape.com/ now to learn more about the company’s services and assess their work.