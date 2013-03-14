Urbi Et Orbi Presents Easter Hotels & Restaurants in Rome

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- For some, the word ‘Easter’ conjures up childhood memories of oversized rabbits and chocolate-induced headaches. For others, it’s a far more formal affair – a time to gather with family, feast with friends, and maybe even paint an egg or two. This year, have an unforgettable Easter weekend in Rome – the centre of it all! From museum trips, to candlelit mass at St. Peter’s, Rome offers something for art lovers and Easter enthusiasts alike – just don’t forget to top if all off with a few glasses of prosecco. Check out WorldTop7’s recommended restaurants, bars, and boutique hotels to celebrate this Easter in true Italian style.



Hotels:



Portrait Suites

Romantic Boutique Hotel

Portrait Suites celebrate Salvatore Ferragamo in terms of style, which perfectly makes sense since the fifties inspired grayish apartments are set right above Ferragamo store in Via Condotti and this stylish establishment is also owned by Ferragamo family. Even the complimentary toiletries are fragrant Tuscan Soul collection by Ferragamo. (Doubles from EUR 450.-)



SuiteDreams Hotel

Good Value Family Hotel

SuiteDreams Hotel is all about location, but right after this major selling point cleanliness and great value kick in, making this small modern hotel a logical choice for couples, families and business guests alike. (Doubles from EUR 150.-)



Hotel de Russie

Famous 5-Star Luxury Hotel of the Stars

Hotel de Russie is a member of Rocco Forte Hotels, which guarantees top quality in all hospitality categories. Its almost magical feature, hard to believe in is the large complex of lush, overgrown terraced gardens in the middle of Rome’s urban core, minutes from the Spanish Steps and other landmarks. When looking from Via Del Babuino, you have no idea what to expect in the backyard - Le Jardin de Russie is one of the most beautiful and romantic dining venues in Rome. Many couples choose to wed and start their honeymoon here. (Doubles from EUR 500.-)



Restaurants:



Ristorante Angelina

Casual Italian Dinner

Ristorante Angelina on Via Galvani is owned by the same proprietor as Angelina Trevi, a coffee tavern near Trevi fountain. The restaurant that overlooks Monte dei Cocci near market square opened in 2010 and it is currently one of the busiest restaurants in town. It also has a bottega or bar that serves aperitif from 7 pm onwards.



Assunta Madre

Seafood With Robert de Niro & Woody Allen

This family run restaurant loved by local celebrities and located in one of the historic streets in Rome and a favourite among A-list celebrities like Elton John, Woody Allen, Robert de Niro, Flavio Briatore, Elisabetta Canalis, Danny de Vito and many more.



La Pergola

Fine Dining with Heinz Beck

Located in the roof garden "La Pergola" atop Monte Mario; gourmet temple (3 Michelin stars) features a great view over Rome, Vatican and St. Peter Dome; elegant cocktail bar; in summer enjoy al fresco dining on the terrace; cheery wood interior and frescoed ceiling and Heinz Beck is after former pope Benedikt the most important German in Rome, he stands for "La Pergola" the Italian magazines braise him like a pop star; major renovation of the restaurant in summer 2009.



