New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The Global Urea market is forecast to reach USD 49.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Urea can be defined as a nitrogenous compound comprising of 2 amine groups attached to a carbonyl group with osmotic diuretic activity. In living beings, the compound is formed in the liver through the urea cycle from ammonia, wherein it is the end product of protein metabolism. The majority of the globally produced urea is used as a nitrogen-release fertilizer. It has the optimum nitrogen content among all solid nitrogenous fertilizers that are used commonly. Hence, it has the lowest cost of transportation/unit of nitrogen nutrient. The organic compound has a wide arena of applications.



The emerging and present key participants in the Urea market are:



BASF SE, Acron, CF Industries Holdings Inc., BIP (Oldbury) Limited, EuroChem, China National Petroleum Corporation, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Jiangsu sanmu group Co,Ltd., OCI Nitrogen and Nutrien Ltd.



In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the agriculture sector, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Urea market according to Grade, Technology, End-user, and Region:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fertilizer

Technical

Feed



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



SnamProgetti / Saipem technology

Stamicarbon technology

Conventional technologies



End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Chemical

Agriculture

Medical

Automotive

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Urea market held a market share of USD 39.73 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 2.8% during the forecast period.



In context to Grade, the Technical segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 10.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Technical segment is attributed to its wide arena of applications like dyes, glue, cosmetics, disinfectants, among others, which is resulting in the growing demand for the technical grade of this organic compound. Furthermore, expanding pharmaceutical sector and the application of this grade of the compound in the pharmaceutical sector in various medications also contributes to its growth rate.



In context to Technology, the SnamProgetti / Saipem technology segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.1% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the SnamProgetti / Saipem technology segment is attributed to the growing popularity of the stripping process and its increasing application in new urea plants, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment…Continue



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Personal Protective Equipment Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market driver's analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations

4.2.2.2. Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness



Continue…



