San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The rapidly growing global geriatric population and soaring demand for cost-effective healthcare services have supported the establishment of urgent care centers across the globe. There are various other factors that are impacting the growth of the global market for urgent care centers, which have been covered in detail in a report by TMR Research, titled "Urgent Care Centers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017–2025." The report is a professional study encompassing all the important aspects of the market.



Patients with chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders require timely monitoring and laboratory tests. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the primary factors augmenting the global urgent care centers market. The growing investment from several governments and private bodies in urgent care centers are also working in favor of the market. Moreover, the merits offered by urgent care centers such as quick services and appointment flexibility is causing a shift in consumer preference from big corporate hospitals to these centers, which has a major impact on the market. The growth of the market is, however, hampered by the dearth of qualified healthcare providers and the high capital involved in the establishment of these centers.



North America and Europe, which are home to some of the major developed countries, account for a substantial cumulative share in the global arena. The U.S. is at the forefront of the growth of North America, due to growing number of urgent care centers in the country coupled with the growing preference for these centers in case of non-emergency health-related conditions. The burgeoning demand for cost-effective healthcare services is also supplementing the growth of the region.



On the basis of services, the global urgent care centers market can be segmented into illness, physical, diagnostics, injuries, screening, and vaccination. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to progress at a promising pace over the forthcoming years. Countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand are the sights of high growth rate in the region, primarily owing to a widening base of population that is cost-conscious and is rapidly aging.



The global urgent care centers market is highly fragmented in nature, with private physician offices and physician groups representing a significant chunk in the overall marketplace. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Patient First, MD Now, CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, FastMed Urgent Care, MinuteClinic LLC, MedExpress U.S., AFC/Doctors Express, NextCare Concentra Inc., Urgent Care, and HealthWorks Inc.



