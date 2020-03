Urgent Care Market 2020-2026 Set to Witness a Substantial CAGR :: Leading Players - American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- According to this Urgent Care Market report, the key market players are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions which has influence on the market and ABC Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The Global Urgent Care market analysis report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Healthcare industry by the top market players. This Urgent Care Market report provides with the relevant information about the niche and saves a lot of time that may otherwise take for decision making.



Global urgent care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising specialty urgent care centers and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global urgent care market are American Family Care; Aurora Health Care; Bellin Health Systems; CareSpot Family of Urgent Care Brands; Concentra, Inc.; Doctors Care; FastMed Urgent Care; Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.; Intermountain Healthcare,; MD Now Urgent Care Centers.; MedExpress Urgent Care; NextCare Holdings, Inc; PatientFirst; Physicians Immediate Care; Texas MedClinic; U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group; City Practice Group of New York.; St. Joseph's Health Care London; Columbia Asia.; HCA Healthcare UK; among others.



Market Definition: Global Urgent Care Market



Urgent care is a walk-in clinic that focuses on delivering outpatient care in a dedicated healthcare facility outside a conventional emergency department. Urgent care centers are specially designed so they can treat injuries or illness which needs immediate care. Different services such as acute illness treatment, immunization & vaccination, trauma treatment, and other are provided in the urgent care.



Segmentation: Global Urgent Care Market:-



Urgent Care Market : By Service



Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization and Vaccination

Other Services



Urgent Care Market : By Ownership



Corporate-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Physician-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Hospital-Owned Urgent Care Centers

Other Urgent Care Centers



Urgent Care Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Urgent Care Market:-



In September 2019, GP Urgent Care has been launched in Perth and Bunbury region. Individuals with a non-life threatening injury or illness should consider attending a GP Urgent Care clinic if they need urgent medical attention. This launch will help the community to get the urgent care near their site

In November 2018, American Family Care announced the launch of their 200th urgent care clinic at The Bronx, New York. The main aim of the launch is to provide better healthcare facilities to their customers. This launch will also help the company to enhance their geographic range and strengthening their market position



Urgent Care Market Drivers:-



Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of sports related injuries will also enhance the market growth

Growing healthcare insurance and other medical reimbursement facilities will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth



Urgent Care Market Restraints:-



Risk associated with high bills due to over- utilization will hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness among population will also hinder the market growth



Features mentioned in the report:-



Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Urgent Care Market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape of Urgent Care Market



