Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Urgent care apps are smartphone applications that can be accessed remotely, and they can notify healthcare professionals about emergencies. These apps allow the users to communicate with a registered nurse who answers medical queries, and when necessary, a licensed physician calls within a few minutes.



The urgent care apps have witnessed an exponential demand due to the rising use of smartphones and the growing penetration of 4G network technology. According to Emergen Research, the global Urgent Care Apps Market is estimated to reach USD 7,931.1 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 40.2% throughout the projected timeline.



Key market participants include PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc.



Market Drivers



Rising requirement of patient-centric treatment approach across the world is the predominant market driver. The growing adoption of personalized medical treatment and the increasing usage of mobile apps to reduce healthcare-related costs are anticipated to augment the industry's growth over the coming timeframe. Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphones, increasing network coverage of 4G and 5G connectivity, and the increasing need for post-hospital care are further adding traction to market growth.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication

Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care

Post-hospital Applications



Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cardiac Conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medication Management

Emergency Care & Training

Symptom Checking

Rehabilitation



Regional Analysis



North America accounted for 38.9% of the global market share in 2019 and is foreseen to hold the leading position due to the soaring adoption of digital solutions in healthcare, availability of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and augmenting penetration of smartphones in the region.



The Asia Pacific is predicted to register lucrative growth in the projected timeframe owing to the escalating investments and initiatives by government and private bodies to encourage the adoption of urgent care applications.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The latest report offers valuable insights into the global Urgent Care Apps market, throwing light on the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges for the leading market players.



The report includes vital information on the current and historical market scenarios to help market analysts forecast the likely market conditions for the next eight years.



It offers in-depth scrutiny of this ever-evolving market, with accurate estimations of market shares and sizes over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report underscores the leading market contenders, their business strategies, and long-term business expansion goals.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Urgent Care Apps Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The growing demand for patient-centred treatment



4.2.2.2. The growing adoption of personalized medical treatment applications



4.2.2.3. The increasing adoption of mobile apps for healthcare cost reduction



4.2.2.4. The increasing penetration of smartphones



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Issues related cyber-attacks



4.2.3.2. Availability of alternative solutions



4.2.3.3. Lack of better internet connectivity in underdeveloped nations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continue…!

