Urgent Care Provider Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care Opens Doors in Woodbridge, New Jersey

Iselin, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care, a new urgent care clinic for pediatric patients aged newborns to 21 years old, announced its grand opening in Woodbridge, New Jersey on July 19, 2013. The state-of-the-art facility—which will also host an open house on July 25—offers pediatric urgent care and emergency services seven days a week for illness, injury and other non life-threatening conditions. To ensure patients receive the best possible care, Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care's staff is made up entirely of board-certified pediatricians with emergency room experience.



The hours of the new facility are from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Because Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care will be open after most pediatrics offices are closed for the day, it will provide parents of ill or injured children with an alternate option for care other than the emergency room.



"I am thrilled to be able to work with Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care to bring this unique and important model of care to the local New Jersey area," explains Dr. Florencia Cassani, a pediatric urgent care specialist at Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care. "Parents can rest easy knowing during emergencies, their children are receiving the best care possible from doctors and specialists trained with pediatric needs in mind."



With children, it is often the case that a majority of ER visits are not life threatening, and patients are directed to go home or see their pediatrician after waiting for hours to be seen. In addition, traditional emergency rooms are not directed specifically towards children, meaning the equipment, physicians, and environment do not necessarily meet their unique needs and requirements. The Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care office is comforting and child-friendly. The medical equipment used is specifically designed for pediatric needs. The center has onsite laboratory testing that produces most blood tests within minutes as well as a modern digital X-ray system.



"At a time when parents need it most, we provide medical care customized specifically for their children during after hours," says Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care chief medical officer Dr. Rudrani Belnekar. "Now parents do not need to choose between an expensive ER visit or an urgent care clinic that does not cater to pediatric cases. Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care brings the best of both worlds to families on their own schedule."



Many of the non-life threatening injuries and illnesses that the urgent care Woodbridge clinic treats include ear infections, high fevers, colds and flus, broken bones, urinary tract infections, minor burns, foreign body removal, wounds and lacerations requiring stitches, and dehydration. Most major insurance is accepted. In most cases an urgent care co-pay is significantly less than an emergency room co-pay.



About Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care

Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care is an after hours pediatric urgent care service located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, offering medical services for children from birth to 21 years old. The clinic offers most of the medical services available in a hospital for injury and illness including in-house laboratory services and digital x-ray. Kinder Pediatric Urgent Care is open seven days a week with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit http://www.kinderpeds.com.