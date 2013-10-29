Urgent Dental Care and Full Range of Dental Services in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Dental Problems can get worse fast if they are not taken care of immediately. And that’s why there is always a need for emergency dentists in San Diego. Dr. Zerafat at Dentist Pacific Beach is one such doctor who offers a full range of services as well as emergency dental services in San Diego. Dentist Pacific Beach Dental Offices offer affordable and quality dental care for their patients. The full range services include family dentistry, general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry.



Dentist Pacific Beach’s aim is to provide comprehensive and preventive patient care for the entire family. They help their patients in every possible way so that they can afford the treatment they need. Along with various insurance plans, the clinic also provides payments plans for patients who are in need of major dentistry services. The General Dentistry services include Teeth Cleaning, Tooth Extraction, Tooth Colored Fillings, Fluoride Treatments, Dental Sealants, Root Canal Therapy, Gum Disease Prevention and Treatment, Endodontic Therapy, and so on.



This 24 hour emergency dentist in San Diego also offers all kinds of Cosmetic Dentistry Services right from Dental Implants to Tooth Colored Fillings and many more. This is the right place to be for those who are looking for whiter and brighter smiles.



The site also offers excellent information on how to take care of teeth and handle major dental problems. The dental tips are extremely useful and help patients to identify their dental problems and seek emergency dentistry services in San Diego. Dr. Fray Zerafat is just a phone call away in case patients need urgent dental care in San Diego.



To learn more about Dr. Zerafat and dentistry services offered by Dentist Pacific Beach visit website http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com



About Dentist Pacific Beach

Dentist Pacific Beach, http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com based at San Diego, California is a dental clinic where top class dentistry services are offered by Dr. Fray Zerafat who has received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery with honors from UCSF or University of California at San Francisco. Dr. Zerafat has several years of experience and extensive continuing education in esthetic, restorative and implant dentistry. Other major credentials include Advanced Cosmetic Training and Residency at Esthetic Professionals along with Placement and Restoration of Implants with UCLA or University of California Los Angeles.



Media Contact

Dr. Fray Zerafat DDS – Dentist Pacific Beach

Address: 4501 Mission Bay Drive, Suite 2E, San Diego, California 92109

Phone: 858-270-6626

Email: Fraydentistry@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com