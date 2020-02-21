Urinalysis Market: Forecast 2019-30 : Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation,Elektronika Kft. with Cagr 6.3%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Increasing awareness among patients, technological advancements in the sector of urine analysis, and growing geriatric population have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the urinalysis market. Moreover, increasing prevalence and incidences of kidney disorders, chronic disorders coupled with increasing expenditures on healthcare is anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity of growth for the global urinalysis market between 2019 and 2030.



Leading key players:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, ARKRAY, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Elektronika Kft., Mindray Medical International Limited (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.,), and URIT Medical among others.



Urinalysis Market is anticipated to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Segmentation by Product Type:



-Instruments

-Consumables



Segmentation by Test Type:



-Sediment

-Biochemical



Segmentation by Application:



-Pregnancy Tests

-Disease Diagnostics



Segmentation by End-User:



-Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories

-Research Laboratories and Institutes

-Diagnostics Laboratories

-Home Care Settings



Regional Segmentation:



- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)



