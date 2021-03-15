Urinalysis Market Size to Reach USD 5.64 Billion in 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Urinalysis can provide doctors and physicians with valuable information about patient's health status, including indications of renal, urological and liver disease, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract infection (UTI) and general hydration. Urinalysis can be used to screen for substances that would not usually be expected to be present in urine, for example, glucose, leucocytes, nitrite and blood. If these substances are present, further analysis of urine and/or blood may be required. Although urinalysis is an effective screening tool, it should not be used in isolation to guide treatment because false positives, for example, nitrites, and false negatives, for example, glucose, can occur if the sample is contaminated or left to stand for too long. Urinalysis is an effective screening tool that can be used to detect systemic diseases and infections. There are a variety of methods of collecting urine specimens and it is essential to ensure that contamination is limited to reduce the potential for inaccurate results. Reagent strips are a quick and easy method for testing urine and can provide valuable information about a patient's condition. Urinalysis Market is expected to reach USD 5.64 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Some of the key market players for this market are Hoffmann-LA Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Arkray, Inc. and United Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.



New technological advances have paved the way for significant progress in automated urinalysis. Quantitative reading of urinary test strips using reflectometry has become possible, while complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology has enhanced analytical sensitivity and shown promise in microalbuminuria testing. Microscopy-based urine particle analysis has greatly progressed over the past decades, enabling high throughput in clinical laboratories. Urinary flow cytometry is an alternative for automated microscopy, and more thorough analysis of flow cytometric data has enabled rapid differentiation of urinary microorganisms. Integration of dilution parameters (e.g., creatinine, specific gravity, and conductivity) in urine test strip readers and urine particle flow cytometers enables correction for urinary dilution, which improves result interpretation. Automated urinalysis can be used for urinary tract screening and for diagnosing and monitoring a broad variety of nephrological and urological conditions; newer applications show promising results for early detection of urothelial cancer. Concomitantly, the introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization-time-of-flight mass spectrometry (MALDI-TOF MS) has enabled fast identification of urinary pathogens. Automation and workflow simplification have led to mechanical integration of test strip readers and particle analysis in urinalysis. Over the past two decades, automated urinalysis has undergone remarkable technical progress. Both microscopy- and flow cytometric-based instruments generate reliable results that are clinically useful, and automated test strip reading provides added value. Additional integration of existing technologies may further reduce turn-around times.



Rising prevalence of kidney diseases, implementation of PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act), and increase in geriatric population are factor propelling the growth of the global urinalysis market. Integrated systems & urinalysis via smartphones and technological advancement present opportunities are boosting the market too. Increase in diabetes cases leads to increased sales of urinalysis dipsticks, disposables, and devices across the globe. However implementation of excise tax on some devices by the U.S. government, stringent regulatory procedures, and the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in low-income countries are factors hindering the growth of the market.



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Urinalysis market based on the product, test type, application, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Instruments

Consumables

Test type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Biochemical urinalysis

Sediment urinalysis,

Pregnancy & fertility tests



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diagnosis

Diabetes

UTI

Kidney Disease

Pregnancy



End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals & clinics

Diagnostic laboratories

Home care settings

Research laboratories & institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America



Further key findings from the report suggest



Fully automated urine strip readers and automated urine sediment analyzers which includes UriSed mini and UriSed 2 from 77 Elektronika Kft represent the technologically advanced instruments available in the market

The large number target population and the observed high, unmet clinical needs in under-developed regions provide the market with a large pool of opportunities for potential growth



In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.

Automated and semi-automated biochemical urine analyzers, urine sediment analyzers, and microscopic urine analyzers are the widely used instruments in the urinalysis market



The rising prevalence of target diseases including diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections and the introduction of technologically advanced, rapid, non-invasive, and user-friendly tools for urinalysis are expected to drive growth of this market…Continued



