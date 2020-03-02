Global Urinalysis Market is anticipated to grow at a 6.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Urinalysis is the diagnostic tool that identifies diseases and infections. For diagnosing any urine-related diseases or infections, urinalysis is mostly done first since the diseases remain unidentified until they are progressed in the patient's body. It is an easy and painless test that offers useful information about the patient to the physician. Urinalysis is also performed as an important part of general health assessment. It also provides crucial information that helps physicians in making important decisions for monitoring several medical conditions, such as endocrine disorders (diabetes mellitus), pregnancy, malaria, sarcoidosis, drug abuse, and more.



Major Key Players Urinalysis market



Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Roche Diagnostics (A Division Of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Beckman Coulter, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, ARKRAY, Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Elektronika Kft., Mindray Medical International Limited (Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.,), And URIT Medical Among Others



Performing urinalysis is essential for examining optimal health of the patient's kidneys and associated renal system diseases. Dipstick, also known as urine test strip determines pathological fluctuations in the patient's urine. For better results by dipstick, it is important to collect clean urine and examine carefully. Compulsorily, principles of dipstick must be learned thoroughly in order to assess the irregularities.



Urinalysis Market Segmentation Market:

By Product Type:

-Instruments

-Consumables



By Test Type:

-Sediment

-Biochemical



By Application:

-Pregnancy Tests

-Disease Diagnostics



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



By Application:

-Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories

-Research Laboratories and Institutes

-Diagnostics Laboratories

-Home Care Settings



Key Findings for Urinalysis Market:



-The study provides an in-depth analysis Urinalysis market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

-A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

-A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2019 to 2030 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

-An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the Urinalysis market trends.

-Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



Increasing awareness among patients, technological advancements in the sector of urine analysis, and growing geriatric population have been pivotal in dictating the growth of the urinalysis market. Moreover, increasing prevalence and incidences of kidney disorders, chronic disorders coupled with increasing expenditures on healthcare is anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity of growth for the global urinalysis market between 2019 and 2030.



