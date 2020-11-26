New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Urinary Catheter Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.81 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The urinary catheter is basically a device that is used in urinary incontinence; it is like a tube connected to the bladder and leads to a bag. Catheters are generally important as they help in the discharge of the urine, especially for those who are facing a disorder in urinary inconsistency. If it is not treated further, there is a chance of affecting the Kidney and also can lead to failure.



Government initiatives for large scale use of technology collaborations and development of Patient Friendly products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Urinary Catheter Market during the forecast period.



The emerging and present key participants in the Urinary Catheter market are:



Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cook Medical (US), Teleflex Incorporation (US), and ConvaTec Group plc (UK)



North America in the regional segment held the largest share of 37.7% in the year 2018. This dominance has prevailed by increases in the Obesity and Geriatric conditions, which results in the growth of the market



Profitability scope and Prospects:



The key participants who have shown tremendous growth in the Urinary Catheter market have been included in the report. In the report, data from 2016 to 2018, shows that some of the companies have shown enormous sales revenues, with the net revenue being doubled and the profits continually increasing. The profitability of the products being sold by the company indicates the influence and competitive advantage these companies have over the others.



Market share:



According to Reports and Data, crucial business's sales figures will cross the $$ mark in 2020. Unlike classified segments popular in the industry like:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters



Type Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026



Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters



Patient Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026



Male Urinary Catheter

Female Urinary Catheter



Indication Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Spinal Cord Injuries

Others



End Use Outlook Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals & Physician's Offices

Long-Term Care Facilities

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



About the growth prospects and rising competition:



The participants plan to introduce new products and launch them into various markets around the globe, considering the applications/end-uses, such as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) & Large Enterprises. The report also evaluates some latest innovative products that are vital and may be introduced in EMEA markets in the last quarter of 2019 and 2020.



Current scenario of the Urinary Catheter market



The year's overall performance might not be that encouraging as other market segments like cloud-based and on-premises that have shown modest gains. The growth scenario might change with other companies trying to come up with more ambitious plans. Unlike the past, decent growth and consumption have been observed in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, and many growth opportunities lie ahead for the companies.



