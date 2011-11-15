Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Urinary Incontinence (UI) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 market report to its offering



The industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, Urinary Incontinence (UI) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018. The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global UI therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global UI therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global UI therapeutics sector.



The analysis valued the Urinary Incontinence (UI) market to be worth $2.6 billion in 2010. Pfizer, Inc., Astellas Pharma and Allergan Inc. are the key players operating in this market. Some of the key brands in the UI therapeutics market include Detrol, Botox, Vesicare, Sanctura, Ditropan and others. The UI therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the next eight years to reach $4.5 billion by 2018.



Scope



The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the UI therapeutics market. Its scope includes -



- Annualized seven key markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) UI therapeutics market revenues data from 2005 to 2010, forecast for eight years to 2018.



- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes such as transient receptor potential vanilloid (TRPV) antagonists, beta 3 adrenergic receptor antagonists and others.



- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global UI therapeutics market. Key market players covered are Allergan Inc., Astellas Pharma, Antares Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Company limited and others.



- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the UI therapeutics market.



- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in UI therapeutics market.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -



- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UI therapeutics market.



- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the global UI therapeutics market in future.



- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.



- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.



- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



- What's the next big thing in the global UI therapeutics market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Allergan, Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

HRA Pharma, SA

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack