Urinary Stone Treatment Device Market Size, Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Industry Forecast to 2027

The formation and development of calculi or stones in the urinary system is called urinary stone or urolithiasis. Based on the development of stone, it is classified into nephrolithiasis- kidney stone, ureterolithiasis- stone development in ureters, or cystolithiasis- stone development in the bladder.

Urinary Stone formation is one of the most common lifestyle disorders and an important healthcare concern globally. Urinary stones can cause adverse effects due to the blockage of urine flow to the urethra. For patients, it can be severely painful and at times needs urgent medical treatment. Various methods are performed for efficient removal of the stone on the basis of size and anatomical position in the urinary system. Lithotripsy, percutaneous nephrolithotomy, and intracorporeal lithotripsy are some of the treatments used for urinary stone removal. Using no-invasive treatments, the smaller stones can be removed, while the larger ones need surgical intervention.



The rising prevalence of urinary stones especially in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the market for urinary stone treatment devices and equipment. Across the world, the incidences of urolithiasis is also seen to be increasing.



One of the key factors increasing the market growth is the increased demand for urolithiasis treatment along with the rising occurrence of urinary stones and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries around the globe. Advancements in technologies, growing awareness of minimally invasive surgeries, rising investments by the leading market players, and government support are some of the significant factors fuelling the growth of the urinary stone treatment devices market.



The lack of public awareness and adequate knowledge of problems associated with urinary stone diseases, especially in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors hindering the market growth. The lack of adequate knowledge of many unnoticed cases is expected to reduce the demand for the devices.



Key findings in the report:

- Removing stones through surgeries is unavoidable in cases where the large sized stones block the urine flow. Ambulatory surgical centers are steadily becoming popular as they offer options for cost-effective and time-saving treatments. Moreover, the hospital stay is also reduced.

- Countries like the US, Canada, and Germany prefer outpatient surgical centers due to available ambulatory services for treating urinary stones. Due to this, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to observe the highest market share during the projection period.

- Intracorporeal lithotripsy helps to visualizes stones endoscopically followed by fragmentation of stone into passable pieces using lasers. The demand for intracorporeal lithotripsy is increasing as it provides an almost 95% stone free rate.

- Since patients with large stones are not suitable for extracorporeal stone removal processes, diagnostic imaging methods like endoscopy, ultrasound, and lasers are used to spot the stone position.

- North America has led the largest market share in 2019 and is predicted to hold its dominance through the projection period due to advanced technologies and relentless innovations in research and development.

- The Asia Pacific region is expected to show a substantial market expansion due to ongoing initiatives and developments started by the companies.

Key players in the urinary stone treatment device market:

- Dornier Medtech

- Boston Scientific

- Cook Medical

- Storz Medical AG

- Olympus Corporation

- R. Bard



The report further segments the Global Urinary Stone Treatment Device Market based on product type, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook:

- Nephrolithotomy

- Lithotripsy

- Ureteral Stents



Application Outlook:

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinics

- Hospitals



Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



