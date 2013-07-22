URLJet Announces vBulletin Hosting Services

Kansas City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- URL Jet has announced vBulletin hosting services for clients who need more from their forum hosting company. Premised on the idea that every client is an individual and their needs, however vast, need to be met, URL Jet offers a variety of choices to meet individuals' needs.



Hosting a forum is not a simple matter these days with so many choices for servers and platforms. Hardware, software and technical application must all come together in order to get the best performance from vBulletin, WordPress, XenForo or IPB platforms. URLJet has the knowledge and skill to take forum hosting to a new level, with technicians who understand the details of applications and how to make them perform in the ways needed by a variety of clients.



Every client is individual. The needs of one forum are not the needs of everyone, so it is important to have technicians who understand a wide range of applications for common platforms and can tailor their performance to the specific type of forum in question. URLJet examines each client’s need and pairs the right platform, hardware, software and other resources with the right client. As needs change, this forum host can adapt and change with the client's forum.



URLJet delivers enterprise-class results in software, hardware and server consulting and support as well as data management and safety services. URLJet begins with the installation of vBulletin or other platforms to support a website. If the client has a preference, URLJet will work with him or her to tailor WordPress or other platforms to individual needs. On the other hand, many clients have no idea of the variety of platforms available to support large and complex forums; in those cases, URLJet can make recommendations as well as install the proper software to get the client up and running.



URLJet does not stop with installation, however, as many hosting providers do. With the help of URLJet support professionals, clients will be unafraid to grow, expand, try out new ideas and methods and upgrade software, because these professionals will be with them every step of the way. URLJet has experience with hosting some of the largest and smallest forums on the Internet and can tailor service to the desired level for any client.



URLJet is known as the “Best in the Hosting Business” because:



- Each account has automatic backup for safety and security.

- Support teams are available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week

- Physical infrastructure can handle forums of any size

- Professionals provide one-on-one service



For WordPress, vBulletin hosting, Xenforo hosting , or any other type of platform management, URLJet can provide clients with worry-free service that meets their individual needs and helps them grow their website or blog to its fullest potential.



About URLJet

URLJet is a web hosting company providing installation, operation, support, and maintenance services for bloggers, website owners and forum hosters. With the help of URLJet, clients are able to stay in communication with followers and host important dialogues or share information. URLJet provides service for a wide variety of today’s most popular software.



For More Information: http://www.urljet.com