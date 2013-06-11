URLjet.com Launches Win a Website Sweepstakes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- URLjet, the leader in managed WordPress hosting solutions, has just launched their Win A Website Sweepstakes . One lucky winner will be the proud owner of a brand new website, built on the Genesis Framework. The prize will include the Genesis Framework and the winner’s choice of theme options from StudioPress.



Some of the key features included in the WordPress website prize will be initial SEO optimization to ensure search engine discovery, a media library of relevant images, customized content, logo development, email setup, analytics setup and optimized internal linking. In addition, the contest winner will be given 3 months free web hosting and a premium discount rate on any hosting services they may chose to purchase following the deployment of their website.



The Win A Website contest is already under way on the URLjet.com fan page . The contest is socially-driven - contestants can earn multiple entries and increase their odds of winning by interacting and sharing URLjet posts, tweets, and pins. For example, a contestant can receive extra “entries” for liking the URLjet fan page, following on Twitter, tweeting the contest, or pinning an image on Pinterest.



“We wanted to do something that would be exciting, fun, and easy to enter. We figured a contest would be the perfect way to introduce new people to our brand, and get them involved,” said URLjet owner Greg Middlesworth. “We’re excited to give a new website away - and we have more contests in store.”



The contest ends June 30th, 2013. Once the “Win A Website” contest has ended, a random winner will be selected to receive a new website.



To enter visit the URLjet Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/URLjet



About URLjet

URLjet is the leader in performance forum hosting and managed WordPress hosting . Since 2003, URLjet has lead the way in offering specialized web hosting for WordPress, vBulletin, XenForo, and other forum scripting software.



Contact:

Greg Middlesworth

Owner / URLjet

+1 (888) 699 2609

info[@]urljet.com

www.urljet.com