Urological Disorders Therapeutics to 2017 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- GBI Research’s new report, “Urological Disorders Therapeutics to 2017 - Large Number of Licensing Deals for Approved Products Reflects a Pessimistic R&D Future”, provides in-depth analysis of the unmet need, drivers, and barriers that impact the global urological disorders market. The report analyzes the markets for urological disorders in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan. Treatment usage patterns, sales, prices and volumes are forecast until 2017 for the key geographies as well as the leading therapeutic segments. The report also provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that have shaped the global markets.



The global urological disorders market is growing rapidly with the increasing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) diseased populations. In 2010, the global urological disorders market was estimated to be worth $8.1 billion, representing a CAGR of 7.9% between 2002 and 2010. The BPH market, with sales worth $4.1 billion in 2010, accounted for 50% of the total urological disorders market. The UI market was estimated to be $2.4 billion, the second largest urological disorders market, and to have grown at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2002 and 2010. By 2017, the global urological disorders market is forecast to be worth $10.3 billion, representing a CAGR of 3.4% between 2010 and 2017. BPH is expected to remain the largest market in the urological disorders segment with sales of $5.7 billion in 2017. The Research and Development (R&D) pipeline for urological disorders currently has 72 molecules in different stages of clinical development. The BPH R&D pipeline accounted for approximately 39% of the total urological disorders pipeline.



The global urological disorders market is very competitive, with the top five companies accounting for 88% of the total market in 2010. Johnson & Johnson leads the market with a share of 29%. Its two main drugs are Levaquin and Elmiron, which have strong presence in the UTI and Urinary Incontinence (UI) markets respectively.



The urological disorders market has witnessed strong deal activity between 2004 and 2011. The 120 deals conducted comprised M&A deals (44), licensing deals (67) and co-development deals (nine). This growth has driven M&A activities, primarily for companies looking to expand their product portfolio for indications such as BPH, UI, UTI and Interstitial Cystitis (IC).



The urological disorders market remains attractive and is set to see moderate growth between 2010 and 2017, despite many of its blockbuster drugs going off-patent during the period.



Scope



- Annualized market data for the urological disorders market from 2002 to 2010, forecast forward to 2017.

- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments, including UI, BPH, UTI and IC.

- Analysis of the urological disorders market in the leading geographies of the world, namely the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

- Market characterization of the urological disorders market, including market size of urological disorders market, the annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns.

- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.

- Coverage of pipeline molecules in various Phases of drug development.

- Competitive landscape of leading companies. The key companies studied in this report are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Astellas Pharma and Sanofi.

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that have taken place between 2004 and 2011 in the global urological disorders market.



Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the leading therapeutic segments and geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules with more efficiency and better safety.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas of leading companies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that could fill portfolio gaps.



Companies Mentioned



Johnson & Johnson Boehringer Ingelheim Astellas Pharma GlaxoSmithKline Pfizer



To view table of contents please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/64833/urological-disorders-therapeutics-to-2017-large-number-of-licensing-deals-for-approved-products-reflects-a-pessimistic-rd-future.html