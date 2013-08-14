Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on August 30, 2013 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on August 30, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) over alleged securities laws violations by Uroplasty, Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) shares between July 26, 2012 and June 13, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on August 30, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) between July 26, 2012 and June 13, 2013, that Uroplasty, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that defendants made allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or allegedly failed to disclose that Uroplasty, Inc improperly recognized revenues, that Uroplasty, Inc made improper sales commission payments, that Uroplasty, Inc lacked adequate internal and financial controls, and that as a result of the foregoing Uroplasty’s statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On June 14, 2013, Uroplasty, Inc. announced that it will delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2013, until the completion of a review of its internal control over financial reporting.



On August 13, 2013, NASDAQ:UPI shares closed at $2.88 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com