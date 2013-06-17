Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) Investor Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) shares over potential securities laws violations by Uroplasty, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) concerning whether a series of statements by Uroplasty, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Uroplasty, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $11.86 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2010 to $22.42 million for the 12 months period that ended on March 31, 2013, and that its respective Net Loss increased from $3.20 million to $3.31 million.



Shares of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI) declined from as high as $8.85 per share in Jule 2011 to as low as $2.07 per share in May 2013.



Then on June 14, 2013, Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPI) announced that it will delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2013, until the completion of a review of its internal control over financial reporting.



On June 24, 2013, NASDAQ:UPI shares closed at $2.22 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Uroplasty, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com