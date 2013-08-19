Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Uruguay Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Uruguay is set to remain one of the outperformers in Latin America with regards to the

provision of drinking water and sanitation over the coming months and years, with over 99% of the

population currently linked to mains drinking water. The state-run National Water and Sanitation Company

(OSE) has stated it is to focus on increasing the provision of mains waste removal beyond its current 55%

of the population.

The Ministry of Housing, Territorial Organization and Environmental (MVOTMA) has stated that

Uruguayan water quality is set to deteriorate over the coming years as a result of the discharge of untreated

effluents from industry and urban centers as well as agricultural runoff.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139751/uruguay-water-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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