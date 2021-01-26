US$ 1811 million Single sign-on Market Insights, 2020-2026 - Industry Expected to Witness a CAGR of 13.1%
Summary
Single sign-on (SSO) is an authentication capability that lets users access multiple applications with one set of sign-in credentials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Sign-on in US, including the following market information:
US Single Sign-on Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in US Single Sign-on Market 2019 (%)
The global Single Sign-on market was valued at 1105.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1811 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. While the Single Sign-on market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Single Sign-on businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Single Sign-on in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Sign-on market size in 2020 and the next few years in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Single Sign-on Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Single Sign-on Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cloud Based
On-premise
By type on-premise is the most commonly used type, with about 75.32% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 26.26% by 2025 from 24.69% in 2019.
US Single Sign-on Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
US Single Sign-on Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises
By end users, large enterprises is the commonly used type, with about 60.07% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 41.94% by 2025 from 39.93% in 2019.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Single Sign-on Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Single Sign-on Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Oracle Corporation
AWS
Okta
Microsoft
IBM
Ping Identity
RSA Security
CA Technologies
ForgeRock
SailPoint
MiniOrange
Micro Focus
OneLogin
Rippling
Idaptive
