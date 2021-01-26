Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 109 pages on title 'Single Sign-on Market in US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe or Asia and important players such as Oracle, Microsoft, IBM



Summary

Single sign-on (SSO) is an authentication capability that lets users access multiple applications with one set of sign-in credentials.



This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Sign-on in US, including the following market information:



US Single Sign-on Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)



Top Five Competitors in US Single Sign-on Market 2019 (%)



The global Single Sign-on market was valued at 1105.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1811 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. While the Single Sign-on market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.



COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Single Sign-on businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Single Sign-on in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Sign-on market size in 2020 and the next few years in US



Total Market by Segment:



US Single Sign-on Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Single Sign-on Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)



Cloud Based



On-premise



By type on-premise is the most commonly used type, with about 75.32% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 26.26% by 2025 from 24.69% in 2019.



US Single Sign-on Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)



US Single Sign-on Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)



SMEs



Large Enterprises



By end users, large enterprises is the commonly used type, with about 60.07% market share in 2019. But cloud based will increase more rapidly to 41.94% by 2025 from 39.93% in 2019.



Competitor Analysis



The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:



Total Single Sign-on Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Total Single Sign-on Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:



Oracle Corporation



AWS



Okta



Microsoft



IBM



Ping Identity



RSA Security



CA Technologies



ForgeRock



SailPoint



MiniOrange



Micro Focus



OneLogin



Rippling



Idaptive



Major Highlights of TOC:



1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



1.1 Single Sign-on Market Definition



1.2 Market Segments



1.2.1 Segment by Type



1.2.2 Segment by Application



1.3 COVID-19 Impact: US Single Sign-on Market Overview



1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report



1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information



1.5.1 Research Methodology



1.5.2 Research Process



1.5.3 Base Year



1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats



2 US Single Sign-on Overall Market Size



2.1 US Single Sign-on Market Size: 2020 VS 2026



2.2 US Single Sign-on Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026



....Continued



