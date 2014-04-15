US: A Potential Telemedicine Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- US dominate the telemedicine market and increasing ageing population throughout is driving this market. Telemedicine business in the country has become profitable compared to other countries because of advancements in telemedicine solutions delivering effective care. Besides, advancement in technology, slashing costs and government interventions also support the growth of telehealth services and has been proved beneficial for rural patients.



Moreover, private insurance players also look towards the deployment of telemedicine services in a way to reduce healthcare expenditures. The Government of the country has laid down certain initiatives or payment plans to manage the health of the patients efficiently. Recognizing the potential of telemedicine for the development of healthcare in the country, the USDA has provided fundings that are expected to deliver positive outcomes in the field of telemedicine. Even a lot of insurance companies have realized the potential of the market through addressing licensure or telehealth based programmes. However, increasing healthcare expenditure is major concern among US which propels market by providing extensive installation of remote monitoring systems.



The report entitled “Global Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2018”, which is spread across 70 pages provides an extensive research and in-depth analysis of the segmentation of telemedicine market into telehospital market and telehome market. The research provides the understanding of Telemedicine market globally as well as in most promising geographies including US, Europe and APAC. The key industry drivers ad challenges have been covered in detail along with the current and future market projections for 2012-2018. Furthermore, the major processes/services pertaining to telemedicine industry have also been covered in the report. The report also provides an exhaustive study of some of the key players with their recent developments and product portfolios. Overall the report is an effective description of Global Telemedicine Market and will provide the client a source of knowledge and insights on same.



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