US Alarm Brokers Teams Up with Rainbow SEO

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- US Alarm brokers, a leading provider of high tech security systems for both commercial and residential properties teams up with Rainbow SEO. The recent partnership was established to improve search engine rankings and increase business exposure to those looking for affordable top of the line alarm systems. ”We believe that ranking a great product, with a great website and marketing campaign will not only improve the sales of the company, but will also conveniently reduce the research time of the consumer,” states Trevor McCann, CEO of Rainbow SEO.



The electronic security system market is experiencing worldwide growth according to Cabling Installation & Maintenance, a website dedicated to technology. Not only is the product side of the industry seeing growth, but also the maintenance and monitoring side which is expected to grow by nearly 13% in 2013. This shows an obvious demand from the consumer to feel safe and secure in their residential or commercial locations.



The US Alarm Brokers Tucson home security system features LCD touch screen, full voice response, time and weather display, over-air updates, two-way cellular response and multiple arming options including remote and cellular control. Conveniently, the cellular control function also sends alerts directly to your phone in the incident that an alarm is set off. Local product service is provided directly out of Tucson, AZ with national level monitoring services included.



The recently designed website for US Alarm Brokers provides an easy to use demo of their high quality Tucson alarm system. The website also includes instructional and informal videos on security, testimonials and in depth details of the company’s services.



About US Alarm Brokers

US Alarm brokers are located in Tucson, AZ. The company is run by top of the line security experts including a locally retired police officer. Only the most knowledgeable security experts with at least 5 years of industry experience are hired on as part of the US Alarm Brokers team. Always striving for great customer service, US Alarm Brokers is the premier provider of Tucson alarm systems.



