Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Alzheimer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

In US, the Alzheimer's disease is the 6th leading cause of death overall and among those aged 65 and above, it is the 5th leading cause of death. While the deaths from major diseases, like heart disease have decreased, the death due to Alzheimer's have increased by more than 60% between 2000 and 2012. The total number of patients having Alzheimers disease was 5.4 million in 2012. Out of this, the people aged 65 and above accounted for 5.2 million and at least 200,000 patients were younger than 65 with early?onset of Alzheimers. It has been observed that almost 1 in 8 people coming under the 65+ age group are patients of Alzeimers disease. Amongst the population in the 80+ age group, almost 45% have been detected with Alzeimers disease.



There exists strong competition in the Azheimers disease market in the US. Due to this, the market is open to new and savvy companies. Given that there is a continuous rise in the ageing population and an expected exponential increase in Alzheimers disease cases, these new entrants have the opportunity to capture a major share in the market through their efficient therapies and drugs. Thus, a better understanding of the underlying biology by the new entrants would lead to many new branches of treatment in different stages of clinical testing.



US Alzheimer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer disease. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Alzheimer drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Alzheimer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:

Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Alzheimer Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 28



Preclinical: 106



Phase 0: 3



Phase-I: 36



Phase-I/II: 2



Phase-II: 25



Phase-II/III: 3



Phase-III: 8



Preregistration: 2



Marketed: 6



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156613/us-alzheimer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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