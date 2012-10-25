U.S. and Global Farm Tire Market - Market Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2010 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- Our research consists of both secondary and primary research with later constituting the greater portion. We also have a large internal repository and access to a number of external proprietary databases to help address specific requirements of our clients.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research on internal and external sources being carried out to source qualitative and quantitative information relating to each market.



Secondary Research



The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:



- Company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations and SEC Filings.

- Industry trade journals, scientific journals and other technical literature.

- Internal and external proprietary databases.

- Relevant patent and regulatory databases.

- National government documents, statistical databases and market reports.

- Procedure registries.

- News articles, press releases and web-casts specific to the companies operating in the market.



Read More: Global Farm Tire Market



Primary Research



We conduct primary interviews in an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfills the following functions:

- It provides first-hand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, future outlook etc.

- Helps in validating and strengthening the secondary research findings.

- Further develops the Analysis Team’s expertise and market understanding.

- Primary research involves E-mail interactions, telephonic interviews as well as face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies.

The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

- Industry participants: CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers.

- Purchasing managers, technical personnel, distributors and resellers.

- Outside experts: Investment Bankers, Valuation Experts, Research Analysts specializing in specific markets.

- Key Opinion Leaders: specializing in different areas corresponding to different industry verticals.

Models



Browse More Market Reports On Chemical And Materials



Where no hard data is available, we use modeling and estimates in order to produce comprehensive data sets. A rigorous methodology is adopted in which the available hard data is cross referenced with the following data types to produce estimates:



- Demographic data: Population split by segment.

- Macro-economic Indicators: GDP, Inflation Rate, etc.

- Industry Indicators: expenditure, Technology stage & infrastructure, sector growth and facilities.

- Data is then cross checked by the expert panel.

- Demand Estimation

- Pre-bookings received

- Bookings during the year

- Demand in the previous year



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-and-global-farm-tire-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com