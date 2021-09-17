US Based Legal Firms Attempt to Navigate a Post-Pandemic Climate

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- The conversation over the past year seems to have been dominated by the pandemic. However, for those in legal counsel jobs USA - and corporate legal departments generally - there are other issues on the table. The most recent In-House Legal Benchmarking Report from Exterro reveals many of the concerns and strategies that are being applied to current challenges. Economic pressures remain a common theme, with budgets under pressure and many other adjustments to take into account, such as the expansion of data privacy laws. Adopting technology is a key priority for many corporate legal teams looking to streamline the way that they handle workloads in-house - at the top of the list is e-discovery, which has been identified by many firms as one of the easiest areas to introduce automation and savings. Overall, the report showed that it was small and medium sized in-house teams, especially where professionals were required to wear many hats, where challenges were currently being hardest felt.



Larson Maddox is a specialist team with a wealth of experience when it comes to legal counsel jobs USA. The firm understands that talent drives growth and provides insightful and expert hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house across a broad spectrum of industries, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions enable the firm to cater to the full range of in-house needs, whether that's for experienced talent or senior executive roles. The bespoke approach produces an optimum outcome for every organization, from growing start-ups to internationally renowned brands. As the market for legal counsel jobs USA begins to expand once again post-pandemic, Larson Maddox is exceptionally well placed to help support those looking for new opportunities to take that career-defining next step - and to give enterprises options for the future.



With a nationwide presence across the USA, Larson Maddox caters to legal counsel jobs USA in key locations, including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Uniquely, the firm also brings significant international reach to the table - Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. These international links come with an extensive network and the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. Great value is also placed on the firm's own staff, including providing training on an ongoing basis and ensuring that the team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different legal counsel jobs USA available via Larson Maddox, including Senior M&A Counsel, Chief Financial Officer, US Compliance Officer [Biotech] and Commercial Counsel [Energy].



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said 'Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated Industry specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our clients growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster.'



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.