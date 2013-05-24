U.S. Biochip Products and Services Market: Latest Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Biochips are miniaturized laboratories that can perform thousands of biochemical reactions such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) simultaneously and are used for a variety of purposes ranging from disease diagnosis to detection of bioterrorism agents. This report estimates the U.S. market for biochips in terms of revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2018, considering 2011 as the base year.



The biochip market is segmented into products market and services market. The biochip market by products is sub-segmented into three types, namely, microarrays, reagents and other products including biochip instruments and software. The biochip products and services market by application is sub-segmented into drug discovery, life science research, IVD testing and other applications including disease management, forensic medicines, drug-of-abuse testing and military and defense applications.



The report provides an analysis of market dynamics, which includes drivers, restraints and opportunities for the biochip market in the U.S. It also analyses the internal and external market factors and their effect on the ecosystem of the biochip market, with the help of Porter’s five force analysis.



The report includes company profiles of key market players such as Affymetrix, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc. and others. Profiles for all market players have been provided based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.



The U.S. biochip market is categorized into the following segments:



Biochip Market, by Segments

Biochip Products Market

Biochip Services Market



Biochip Products Market, by Types



Microarrays

Reagents and Other Consumables

Others (Biochip Instruments and Software)



Biochip Market, by Applications



Drug Delivery

Life Science Research

In Vitro Diagnostic Testing

Others (Disease Management, Forensic Medicine, Defense)



