Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The "U.S. Biosimilars Market 2020" will gain momentum from the increasing government support to adopt biosimilars in the healthcare sectors. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Biosimilars: U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," The U.S. Biosimilars Market is projected to reach US$ 17,696.0 Mn by 2026. The report provides valuable insights into the drivers influencing growth of the market. As per the report, The U.S. Biosimilars Market is anticipated to report an impressive CAGR of 54.7% during the forecast period. The report also states that the U.S. market was valued at US$ 436.1 Mn in 2018.



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

AbbVie Inc.,

Merck & Co.,

Celltrion Inc.,

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Eli Lilly and Company



Autoimmune Diseases Segment Projected to Dominate the Market in the U.S.



The U.S. biosimilars market is classified into three segments, namely, by distribution channel, by disease indication, and by drug class. By distribution channel, the market is grouped into online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In terms of disease indication, the market is divided into cancer and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, neutropenia, psoriasis, and others. In 2018, the autoimmune diseases held a market share of 92.0%. The segment is anticipated to remain in the leading position the U.S. biosimilars market during the forecast period. Factors like increasing adoption of biosimilars, rise in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and availability of limited drugs are likely to boost the segment. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention declared that approximately 26% adults are estimated to have arthritis by 2040.



Market Segmentation:



By Drug Class



Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim

Monoclonal Antibodies

Others

By Disease Indication



Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Arthritis

Psoriasis

Neutropenia

Others

Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

1.1. Research Scope



1.2. Market Segmentation



1.3. Research Methodology



1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers



3.2. Market Restraints



3.3. Market Opportunities



Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Key Disease Associated with the Scope - U.S., 2018



4.2 New Product Launch



4.3 Pipeline Analysis



4.4 Regulatory Scenario



4.5. Reimbursement Scenario



4.6. Patent Snapshot of Biologics



4.6 Key Industry Developments - Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions



U.S. Biosimilars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class



5.2.1 Filgrastim & Pegfilgrastim



5.2.2 Monoclonal Antibodies



5.2.2 Others



5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication



5.3.1 Cancer



5.3.2 Autoimmune Diseases



5.3.2.1 Arthritis



5.3.2.2 Psoriasis



5.3.2.3 Neutropenia



5.3.2.4 Others



5.3.3 Others



5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel



5.4.1 Hospital Pharmacy



5.4.2 Retail Pharmacy



5.4.3 Online Pharmacy



Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key Industry Developments



6.2. U.S. Market Share Analysis (2018)



6.3. Competition Dashboard



6.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players



6.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))



6.5.1 Novartis AG



6.5.2 Pfizer Inc.



6.5.3 Coherus BioSciences, Inc.



6.5.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



6.5.5 Merck & Co., Inc.



6.5.6 AbbVie Inc.



6.5.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



6.5.8 Eli Lilly and Company



6.5.9 Celltrion Inc.



6.5.10 Amgen Inc.



6.5.11 Other Prominent Players



Strategic Recommendations

Continued...



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the U.S. Biosimilars Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and U.S. Biosimilars Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the U.S. Biosimilars Market growth?



