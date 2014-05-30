Reportstack

US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering
Cancer vaccines are a viable option for treating many types of cancers which in the present day do not have effective treatments. With the approval of the expensive prostate cancer vaccine, Provenge by Dendreon, the field of cancer vaccines has received an unprecedented boost. Consequently, many companies are expected to enter this emerging and highly profitable field of preventing, treating, and potentially curing cancer. Mercks Gardasil, a Prophylactic cancer vaccine, along with GSKs Cervarix are some of the first vaccines to have gained attention globally with their blockbuster status.

The market for cancer vaccine is in its growth stage in the US and has great opportunities for entry. Constituting almost 50% of the global pie, the US cancer vaccine market was estimated to be worth USD 14 Billion in 2012. With close to 1.5 million Americans being diagnosed with cancer every year, this market is expected to o reach USD 20 billion by 2020.

US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various vaccines being developed for the treatment of various cancers. Research report covers all vaccines being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the US cancer vaccine market based upon development process.

Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis research report:

Drug Profile Overview

Alternate Names for Drug

Active Indication

Phase of Development

Mechanism of Action

Brand Name

Patent Information

Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation

Country for Clinical Trial

Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator

Administrative Route

Drug Class

ATC Codes

US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline by Clinical Phase:

Research: 2

Preclinical: 38

Clinical: 2

Phase-0: 1

Phase-I: 35

Phase-I/II: 19

Phase-II: 32

Phase-II/III: 2

Phase-III: 17

Marketed: 5

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/156615/us-cancer-vaccine-pipeline-analysis.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###

Source: Reportstack
Posted Friday, May 30, 2014 at 11:55 AM CDT - Permalink

 