Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Cancer vaccines are a viable option for treating many types of cancers which in the present day do not have effective treatments. With the approval of the expensive prostate cancer vaccine, Provenge by Dendreon, the field of cancer vaccines has received an unprecedented boost. Consequently, many companies are expected to enter this emerging and highly profitable field of preventing, treating, and potentially curing cancer. Mercks Gardasil, a Prophylactic cancer vaccine, along with GSKs Cervarix are some of the first vaccines to have gained attention globally with their blockbuster status.



The market for cancer vaccine is in its growth stage in the US and has great opportunities for entry. Constituting almost 50% of the global pie, the US cancer vaccine market was estimated to be worth USD 14 Billion in 2012. With close to 1.5 million Americans being diagnosed with cancer every year, this market is expected to o reach USD 20 billion by 2020.



US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various vaccines being developed for the treatment of various cancers. Research report covers all vaccines being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the US cancer vaccine market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each orphan designated drug profile in development phase are covered in US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Cancer Vaccine Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 2



Preclinical: 38



Clinical: 2



Phase-0: 1



Phase-I: 35



Phase-I/II: 19



Phase-II: 32



Phase-II/III: 2



Phase-III: 17



Marketed: 5



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156615/us-cancer-vaccine-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###