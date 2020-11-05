US Careers in Investment Management – Fund Managers Play a Significant Role in Securing America's Financial Future

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- Selby Jennings help financial services companies across the US secure business-critical talent with an understand that these professionals are securing the future of the US' economy with the work they do every day. Amongst these vitally important finance professionals are those working in investment management. To put into context how significant the jobs of investment managers are we need to consider that Brookings reported in 2018 that US citizens living in America held over $113tn in assets. If this was divided amongst the American population equally that would be over $343,000 for each citizen. That is an immense amount of wealth considering a family of 3 would have amassed over $1m in assets. Investment and asset managers are hugely important in securing and making the most of the finances American citizens hold to ensure the economy remains in the black and out of the red. Employment in this sector is continuing to grow as is expected to increase by 11% from 2016 to 2026 according to a report by Schweser. It is an important and exciting time to further your career in investment management and Selby Jennings' enthusiastic consultants are committed to supporting you through every stage of the recruitment process.



Selby Jennings is part of the Phaidon International group making them the preferred recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies. The firm, established in 2004, has been building a network for over 15 years of mid-to-senior professionals in 60+ countries worldwide to ensure their bespoke recruitment solutions are informed to produce optimal results for both candidates and clients. The firm has 750+ employees and consultants based in 12+ office locations globally who use the best-in-class recruitment technology to ensure they are providing efficient, exceptional hiring solutions to companies of all sizes from agile start-ups to global powerhouses. Selby Jennings' consultants have a wide breadth of local US knowledge from New York to Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and much more. The firm are committed to providing a specialist service which includes informing their clients on the latest changes in the markets, radical innovation, competition and regulation. This service allows banks, insurers, and asset managers to make informed decisions in order to secure the right people to move forwards with confidence.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a number of specialist sectors including, legal & compliance, risk management, quantitative analytics, corporate & investment banking, financial technology, insurance & actuarial and sales & trading. The opportunity for career progression is plentiful through the support of Selby Jennings' passionate consultants. Roles currently available in investment management include: private credit associate, senior investment writer, principal – special situations / distressed debt, VP – private debt, middle market private equity opportunity (health care), equity research analyst, asset manager / portfolio manager and investor relations. Investment management firms are looking for individuals who are able to grasp changes in digitalisation and have the ability to deliver strong customer service to their clients with efficient results. If you think this could be you, get in touch with Selby Jennings' consultants today to discover the next step in your career.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit



https://www.selbyjennings.com.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



- For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



- Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.