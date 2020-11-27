US Careers in Investment Management – Take Things Into Your Own Hands with an Exciting New Career

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- A career in investment management can bring great reward. You can help people secure their future and achieve their financial ambitions by keeping their capital in the security of your hands. Investment managers take on the responsibility of their client's portfolios to ensure they make the most of their money. Brookings reported that in 2018, US citizens held $113tn in assets, this is over five times the amount of all the goods and services produced in the US economy in a single year. Strong employment growth is expected; the Bureau of Labor Statistics has estimated an 11% growth before 2026. It is a prosperous time to join the sector and Selby Jennings are leading the way in providing unrivalled recruitment opportunities for candidates with a global perspective. The firm understands the turbulence the US has faced in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the US Presidential Election. Their consultants make it a top priority to remain on top of market updates to provide an efficient service.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic", commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the financial service sectors and help them secure top talent."



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have had a clear and consistent aim of providing specialist recruitment techniques with the expertise of a network of bright, ambitious consultants. The firm is leading the way in talent acquisition for North America with a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals aiding the process. With a commitment to encouraging training and development opportunities for their employees, Selby Jennings have ensured their consultants are trained in the best in practice recruitment technology. Employees have access to over 90 workshops which enhance their ability to pair talented individuals with successful corporations of all sizes, from agile start-ups to world-renowned financial companies. The investment management sector relies on the expertise of a dedicated recruitment firm such as Selby Jennings to ensure their talent acquisition needs are met in an efficient, quick way.



Selby Jennings are well versed in the investment banking sector in the US, with a network of professionals in Boston, Chicago, New York, Dallas, Charlotte, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This national network is enhanced by their global reach with knowledge of the financial services sectors in 60+ countries, with over 12 office locations and 750+ members of staff. Since 2004, Selby Jennings have worked towards championing their talent acquisition techniques through the use of the best in class recruitment technology to provide the talent pool of finance professionals with permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions. The large team of consultants have a breadth of knowledge which spans the financial services sector, including quantitative analytics, risk management, compliance and financial technology.



Jobs currently available through Selby Jennings include: private credit senior associate, investment associate (private debt/direct lending), long/short equity analyst – biotech, distressed debt investment professional, private debt associate, private credit (technology & software), private credit – real estate, help desk manager – elite hedge fund and data content specialist. Selby Jennings have a huge range of financial services jobs available for immediate hire. Get in touch today to find out what the next move in your career could be.



To find out more information about financial services recruitment visit

https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.