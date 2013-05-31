US Changing Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario for Medical Devices Market; New Market Research Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on Changing Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario for Medical Devices in the US Market. The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Reimbursement Scenario for US Medical Devices Market.



Changing Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario for Medical Devices in the US Market looks at the regulatory landscape and reimbursement scenario in the US for four medical device markets(http://www.researchmoz.us/changing-regulatory-and-reimbursement-scenario-for-medical-devices-in-the-us-market-report.html): cardiovascular devices, neurostimulation devices, diagnostic imaging devices and endoscopy devices.



The report provides comprehensive information on establishment registration, medical device listing, Premarket Notification (510k) or Premarket Approval (PMA), Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for clinical studies, Quality System (QS) regulation, labeling requirements, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR). The report also reviews the reimbursement scenario in these medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyzes the regulatory and reimbursement scenario for medical devices in the US.

Information on the regulatory landscape in the US: establishment registration, medical device listing, Premarket Notification (510k) or PMA, IDE for clinical studies, QS regulation, labeling requirements, and MDR.

Information on reimbursement coverage in the US for cardiovascular devices, neurostimulation devices, diagnostic imaging devices and endoscopy devices.

Annualized market revenue data, forecast to 2018, for the transcatheter heart valves market, left ventricular assist devices market and endoscopy devices market.

Qualitative analysis of key trends in the US regulatory and reimbursement landscape.



