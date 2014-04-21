US Childrens Personal Care Industry - 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The CPC market is expected to grow slowly into 2018. Better engagement of dads, creating products to keep children in the category for longer, and reinvigorating the struggling haircare segment could help accelerate sales growth for this market.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes



What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of children’s personal care products, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Population of children younger than 6 expected to grow the most

Hispanic population growth will help the market

Segment performance

Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of children’s personal care products, by segment, at current prices, 2010-15

Market players

Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of children’s personal care products, by leading companies, 2013

The consumer

Children’s oral care products most popular among parents



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