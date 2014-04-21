Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professional market research reports on "US Childrens Personal Care Industry - 2014" Industry Analysis and Overview.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The CPC market is expected to grow slowly into 2018. Better engagement of dads, creating products to keep children in the category for longer, and reinvigorating the struggling haircare segment could help accelerate sales growth for this market.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total US retail sales and fan chart forecast of children’s personal care products, at current prices, 2008-18
Market factors
Population of children younger than 6 expected to grow the most
Hispanic population growth will help the market
Segment performance
Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of children’s personal care products, by segment, at current prices, 2010-15
Market players
Figure 3: Share of MULO sales of children’s personal care products, by leading companies, 2013
The consumer
Children’s oral care products most popular among parents
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