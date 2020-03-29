Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2020 -- Demand for nutrition amongst children to bolster U.S clinical nutrition market by 2026



The excessive need of nutrition amongst growing geriatric population and children is expected to augment the growth map of U.S. clinical nutrition market in the upcoming years. According to statistics by Administration for Community Living, population aged 65 and above in the US crossed nearly 49.2 million in 2016 and is expected to exceed a mammoth of 98 million by 2060.



Geriatric population demonstrates an increased prevalence of diseases which call for clinical nutrition. Not only restricted to geriatric population and lack of nutrition amongst them, an upsurge in diabetes and cancer cases has prompted the U.S clinical nutrition market to witness a profitable growth graph during 2020-2026.



What has induced loss of nutrition amongst many in the states is growing sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle, which has contributed to the incidences of metabolic disorders like hypercholesterolemia and diabetes, and also obesity. Center for Disease Control and prevention reports suggest that nearly 39.6 per cent US adults aged 20 and above were obese as of 2016. A great number of people suffering from these disorders require enteral or parental nutrition, paving way for US clinical nutrition market growth.



As per speculations by Global Market Insights, Inc., the U.S. clinical nutrition market size is envisaged to be pegged at a remuneration of USD 18 billion over the forecast period.



Based on the product segmentation, parenteral nutrition market trends are predicted to accrue noteworthy gains over the foreseeable period owing to the rising instances of chronic and gastrointestinal diseases combined with growing geriatric population. According to numerous reports, the parenteral nutrition sector procured a global market share of 12 per cent in 2019 and is projected to grow at a prodigious pace in the upcoming years. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and evolution of home healthcare are anticipated to drive the segmental growth.



Considering consumer segment, the market is categorized into children and adults. The children segment is touted to witness phenomenal gains over the mentioned timeframe, perhaps attributing to the intense count of premature births and dearth of nutritional content. As per the estimates, children segment is depicted to record a CAGR of 7.6 per cent through 2026.



In addition to this, working mothers have shown high inclination towards clinical nutrition with an intent to fulfill the child's nutritional needs. These aforementioned parameters are estimated to support a full-fledged growth of US clinical nutrition market through children segment.



U.S clinical nutrition market is highly fragmented and acknowledges the robust presence of different nutrition experts Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Danone, Nestle, and Fresenius Kabi. These market players are keeping their best foot forward to score an edge over the rivals while being involved in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product development and launches.



In fact, Nestle, a leading food and beverages processing company, recently inked a strategic partnership with Valbiotis to commercialize latter company's food supplement for reducing the rate of type 2 diabetes. Claims have been made that the partnership is valued for nearly 67 million euros.