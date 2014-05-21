U.S. Coated Fabrics Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.68 Billion in 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- U.S. Coated Fabrics Market was valued at USD 2.67 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, the demand was 457.7 million square meters in 2011 and is expected to reach 590.3 million square meters by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2012 to 2018.



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Coated fabrics are specialized in nature and are used in many applications. These fabrics are used in major industrial sectors such as automobile, aviation, marine, furniture and construction. Improved automotive sales, post recession, are expected to drive the growth of the market owing to the high amount of coated fabric being used in the transportation industry. Furthermore, coated fabrics have found novel application in residential furniture industry. With the growing disposable income and changing lifestyle, the growth in furniture market is expected to increase the demand for coated fabrics globally.



Polymer coated fabrics were the largest consumed fabrics in the U.S. and accounted for over 85% of the coated fabrics market by value, in 2011. The primary reason for high consumption is the ability to alter properties of the fabric by using a variety of polymers, thus rendering the fabric fit for a variety of applications. However, fabric backed wall coverings, presently a niche segment is expected to gain substantial share over the forecast period owing to the advantages it offers in terms of aesthetics in residential construction.



Transportation industry was the largest consumer of coated fabrics in the U.S. and consumed over 155 million square meters of fabric in 2011. These fabrics are used in the manufacturing of airbags and seat covers for automobiles and in the light of the growing need for safety in the U.S., the consumption of these fabrics is expected to remain robust over the forecast period. However, the use of coated fabrics in furniture is expected to be the fastest growing segment till 2018 due to superior properties it offers over conventional materials in the form of resistance to oil and other chemicals.



Some of the key participants profiled in the report include Omnova Solutions, Saint Gobain, Takata Corporation, Trelleborg AB and Spradling International among others. The report gives a comprehensive view of the coated fabrics market in terms of volume and revenue. The report comprises of the following segments:



U.S. Coated Fabrics Market: Product Segment Analysis



Polymer Coated Fabrics

Rubber Coated Fabrics

Fabric Backed Wall Coverings



U.S. Coated Fabrics Market: Application Analysis



Transportation

Protective clothing

Industrial

Furniture

Others (Blankets, Travel ware, Commercial)



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