U.S. Coated Fabrics (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings) Market for Transportation, Protective Clothing, Furniture and Industrial Applications - Industry Analysis, Size & Share 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- U.S. Coated Fabrics (Polymer, Rubber and Fabric Backed Wall Coverings) Market for Transportation, Protective Clothing, Furniture and Industrial Applications



Coated fabrics are specialized in nature and are used in many applications. Coated fabrics can be segmented into three product types namely polymer coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics and fabric backed wall covering. Out of the entire coated fabrics market, polymer coated fabrics are the largest in terms of market size and penetration, and followed by rubber coated fabrics and fabric backed wall coverings.



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This report analyzes the coated fabrics market in terms of volume and revenue from 2012 to 2018. This report analyzes all the key drivers that drive the coated fabrics market. It also consists of restraints and its analysis along with further prospects of coated fabrics market.



The market has been segmented on the basis of their product types which include polymer coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics and fabric backed wall coverings. Furthermore the market has been segmented on the basis of its application these include transportation, industrial, protective clothing, furniture and others.



This report contains detailed value chain analysis which helps in identifying stake holders involved in the manufacturing process of coated fabrics market. It also provides an in depth analysis of their areas and the opportunity for venturing into the market with the help of integration. The report also includes Porter’s five forces analysis to help understand and analyze the degree of competitiveness in the present market. The report also provides detailed description about the trends and changes that the market would undergo in the coming years.



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This report contains company profiles of the major players operating in the U.S. market. Major players in the coated fabrics market include Omnova Solutions, Saint Gobain, Takata Corporation, Trelleborg AB and Spradling International. These profiles are attributed with their business strategies, their SWOT analysis and it also includes company overview, financial overview and also any recent developments in the field of coated fabrics market.



U.S. Coated Fabrics Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Polymer Coated Fabrics

- Rubber Coated Fabrics

- Fabric Backed Wall Coverings



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U.S. Coated Fabrics Market: Application Analysis

- Transportation

- Protective clothing

- Industrial

- Furniture

- Others (Blankets, Travel ware, Commercial)



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