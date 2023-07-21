US Cold Chain Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2023 -- According to a research report titled "US Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Warehouse and Transportation), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028," published by MarketsandMarkets, the US Cold Chain Market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2028.



Download PDF Brochure



The market growth is being fueled by the booming frozen and chilled food sectors in the US. The substantial increase in consumer demand for frozen and chilled perishable goods has driven the expansion of the cold chain industry. To ensure the integrity and safety of these products throughout the supply chain, there is a pressing need for robust and efficient cold chain infrastructure.



To meet the escalating demand for frozen food products, companies in the US have made significant investments in cutting-edge cold storage facilities, state-of-the-art transportation fleets, and advanced temperature control technologies. Notable players such as Lineage Logistics and Americold have taken steps to expand their freezer capacity and implement innovative freezing techniques to cater to the growing market needs.



Additionally, the growing chilled food market, which includes dairy products, fresh produce, and prepared meals, has spurred investments in refrigerated transportation and distribution networks. This is essential for preserving the freshness and quality of temperature-sensitive goods during transit. Leading companies like United States Cold Storage and C.H. Robinson have capitalized on this opportunity by enhancing their refrigerated transportation capabilities and employing sophisticated tracking systems to ensure meticulous management of the cold chain.



Read more



The key players in this market include Americold Logistics (US), Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC. (US), Nichirei Corporation (Japan), Burris Logistics (US), A.P. Moller Maersk (Denmark), United States Cold Storage (US), Tippmann Group (US), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), Coldman (India), Congebec Inc. (Canada), Conestoga Cold Storage (Canada), NewCold (Netherlands), Confederation Freezers (Canada), Seafrigo (France) and Trenton Cold Storage (Canada) These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions and technology developments. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have advanced warehousing facilities along with strong logistics networks across these regions.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441