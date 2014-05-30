Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of US Colorectal Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Among all the regions affected with colorectal cancer, the US would continue to account for a giants share owing to its huge population base. With regards to rates of increase, it is most likely that the US would witness a modest increase in the prevalence of the disease, mostly as a result of the country having already reached epidemic proportions of the disease. According to estimates, approximately 55,000 people die of this type of cancer in the US every year. In 2013, close to 142,820 people new cases are estimated to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, including 102,480 case of colon cancer and 40,340 cases of rectal cancer.



US Colorectal Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of Colorectal Cancer in US. Research report covers all the ongoing drugs being developed in various clinical development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Colorectal Cancer drug market based upon development process. Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in US Colorectal Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class



ATC Codes



US Colorectal Cancer Drug Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 2



Preclinical: 20



Clinical: 2



Phase-I: 16



Phase-I/II: 12



Phase-II: 42



Phase-II/III: 2



Phase-III: 7



Marketed: 13



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/156616/us-colorectal-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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