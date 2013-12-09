US Companies Increasingly Rely on Canadian Distribution for Growth and Expansion Reports Trilogiq Canada

Livonia, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Russell Fedun, Sales Engineer and Material Handling Specialist for Trilogiq Canada recently suggested that many U.S. companies rely on Canadian distribution centers to handle their products. This is due in part as a result of the manufacturing cycle over the last two decades, when U.S. companies had Canadian affiliates that manufactured and distributed in Canada. According to Ian Cameron, manager of field services for the City of Toronto, Economic Development Office, "Canada grew from east to west, and now a major north-south shift is occurring." Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver deal far more with American markets than other Canadian cities because of their proximity to major North American markets.



Fedun shared his excitement about Trilogiq Canada and noted the company expansion was due to an increase in manufacturing distribution centers and quickly expanding Canadian customer-base. Trilogiq Canada Corporation was established as a subsidiary of Trilogiq USA. Trilogiq has many great customers in Canada that will benefit from this local sales support based in the greater Toronto area. Fedun’s twenty years of International Sales and Project management experience in the Material Handling Industry, makes him a welcomed addition to the Trilogiq team of specialists. The company is seeing significant opportunities to present full product offering to companies interested in improving material flow in a lean manufacturing environment.



About Trilogiq USA and Trilogiq Canada

Trilogiq USA (http://www.trilogiqusa.com) and now Trilogiq Canada are the creators of holistic material handling solutions including in-house engineering capabilities, proprietary products, purchased products, as well as custom designed solutions. The company delivers engineered to order material handling applications to the manufacturing industry. While the specialty is turnkey projects taken from design to delivery, experience ranges from large turnkey projects to specific, single application development, and any specialty projects. All of these services are available throughout North America.

Follow Trilogiq USA on Twitter @TrilogiqUSA.



TRILOGIQ USA

http://www.trilogiqusa.com

Sarah Cunningham

Marketing Coordinator

PR@trilogiqusa.com

734.464.7430