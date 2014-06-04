US Confectionery Market Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the US Confectionery Market".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the US Confectionery Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings

A desire for indulgent treats is the primary driver of consumption in the US

Busy Lives of the US consumers drive consumption of on-the-go Confectionery products

Older Consumers are under-consuming Confectionery products in the US

US women are 'heavy frequency' consumers of Confectionery products

The US has the most attractive Confectionery market in the world in terms of volume consumption



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the US Confectionery Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and genders consume Confectionery, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)

Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for the US and nine other countries to give a global context

The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Confectionery consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

Examples of international and US-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs



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Reasons To Buy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of US Confectionery consumers. This is based on Canadean's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Confectionery sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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