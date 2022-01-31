US Construction Industry Struggles to Recruit Construction Workers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Labor shortages present one of the biggest challenges to the recovery of the US construction sector today. Federal employment data released by the Associated General Contractors of America indicates that one of the reasons for employment below the levels seen prior to the pandemic is simply the fact that there aren't enough workers to fill roles. According to the Association, it's the tight labor market that is preventing recovery to levels seen before the pandemic began. Although there has been a significant increase in construction activity in recent months, it is being held back by the lack of human resources. At the end of October 2021, for example, the number of job openings available exceeded the number of workers hired into the sector that month. Investment in technical education and messaging that moves away from the idea that a good career requires a college degree are all going to be part of the process of attracting the vital talent that can help drive recovery across the industry.



As a construction recruiter, LVI Associates is all too aware of the significant demand for talented people - and the shortages that exist across the industry. The firm is a highly experienced recruitment specialist for engineering and infrastructure with expertise in many related fields, including building services, forensics and renewable energy. It is also a construction recruiter with access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals which, given the current shortages, is a key advantage. The firm works with a broad spectrum of businesses looking for the specialist support of a construction recruiter with a wealth of reach and expertise, whether those are agile, innovative start-ups or internationally renowned brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allow the firm to create hiring options for every need. LVI Associates is also a go-to for ambitious people looking to take career-defining next steps.



LVI Associates operates as a nationwide construction recruiter in the USA and has established a reach that extends to many different parts of the country. The firm's network includes key hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Nationwide visibility is just part of the story though - the firm also has a strong international network, as the USA team is part of a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. In addition, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The versatility and insight of the internal team at LVI Associates is essential to the firm's progress and this is something that receives regular investment. Consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are trained on an ongoing basis. As a key construction recruiter in America today, LVI Associates has many roles to offer, including Senior Project Manager, Wastewater Project Manager and AV Design Consultant.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.