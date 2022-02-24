US Construction Spending Increases Prompting Recruitment Boom

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- USA construction spending is on the up, not just on a month-to-month basis but also compared to the levels for the previous year. For example, spending in November last year was higher than both October and November 2020 thanks to gains made in key areas such as private residential projects. According to the Associated General Contractors of America, this, combined with private non-residential projects, was enough to outweigh many of the slowdowns in public sector spending. The bipartisan infrastructure bill - which was brought into law last year - has yet to provide any funding, which is one of the reasons why public sector investments are down. However, private non-residential construction experienced five solid months of growth and total construction spending in November totaled US$1.63 trillion. Recruitment across the sector is necessarily going to boom thanks to the spending increase, in particular, once the funding sources from the infrastructure bill finally start to flow.



As a construction recruiter in the USA, following the progress of the private and public sectors has been a key part of the job for LVI Associates over the past year or so. From the impact of the pandemic to the first signs of public funding from the infrastructure bill, there has been a lot to keep track of. The team at LVI Associates is a construction recruiter with a wealth of experience - that includes connected fields such as hiring for buildings services roles and jobs in forensics, power and renewable energy as well as construction. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, a key resource in ensuring that enterprises can connect with business-critical talent. There is also a network of contacts with key employers, which makes the team a go-to for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm is able to create options for every hiring need.



LVI Associates has a reach that extends across the country to New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This is key for a construction recruiter with a genuinely nationwide outlook. The firm is also a global construction recruiter - the team in America is integrated into a worldwide workforce of 1,000+. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Staying on top of the latest changes in the market is vital for a construction recruiter and things are likely to get busy in 2022 when funding from the infrastructure bill is released. Consultants at the firm are trained on a regular basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies so that they are able to deliver responsive and knowledgeable support at all times. Today, there are many roles available via the firm including Assistant Project Manager, Civil/Site [PM] and Traffic Transportation Engineer.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.