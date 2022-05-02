US Construction Spending Surges 8.2%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- Despite the obvious supply chain issues of the past 12 months, there has been positive news for US construction, with spending surging more than 8% on previous figures at the start of this year. Outlays on single-family homebuilding and private nonresidential structures provided a particular boost to the numbers, which showed an increase in both the figures from the year before as well as those for December. Although the rise in spending is positive, the reality of higher prices for building materials is obviously still having an impact. This is especially so with respect to materials such as framed lumber. Spending on public construction projects also saw a small increase of 0.6% during the same time period. In terms of local and federal spending on construction, the numbers couldn't be more different, with outlay on federal projects increasing by 13.8% while local and government construction projects saw a reduction in spending of 0.5%.



As a construction recruiter, the various trends across the industry are vitally important to the team at LVI Associates. It's from the figures - such as the surge in private spending - that the team is able to get a clearer picture of the market and use this to help better support client companies and talented candidates. The firm has extensive experience when it comes to recruiting for roles across engineering and infrastructure. As well as being an established construction recruiter the firm also has a wealth of expertise in hiring for areas such as renewable energy, forensics, power and building services. LVI Associates is very well resourced as a construction recruiter, with access to an extensive network of contacts as well as a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The team has partnered with many different types of organizations over the years, from small startups to international brands. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, LVI Associates can always design hiring options for any recruitment need.



The team at LVI Associates has achieved nationwide coverage in the USA, extending to most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The firm is also a construction recruiter with a robust international connection, as the team in America is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Extensive international connections, broad experience and an understanding of the recruitment needs of businesses across the spectrum are just some of the assets the firm has. The internal team has also been vital to progress, which is why the firm has invested heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available via this construction recruiter today, including Senior Environmental Engineer, Senior Traffic Signal Operations Engineer and Technology Project Manager.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.