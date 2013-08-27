US Cystic Fibrosis Carrier Screening Market Swells to More Than US$ 300 Million

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, “Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2017”, more and more would be American parents are opting for cystic fibrosis (CF) carrier screening test to assess the chances of having a baby suffering with cystic fibrosis. The private sector is actively participating in this robust field attracted by the more than 1 Million CF carrier screening tests that are performed each year in the US. With an average reimbursement rate of US$ 200- 400 per test; the US market is estimated to be in excess of US$ 300 Million per year and witness a high digit growth rate in future.



Our report is an outcome of extensive interaction with industry experts which has led us to portray the updated status of genetic testing in various therapeutic areas, major geographies and significant industry applications. The genetic testing industry has seen several new product launches, active research innovations, strategic activities, launch of new DTC tests, and wider therapeutic applications.



The report effectively illustrates the role of genetic testing in diseases such as Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, and Alzheimer. It also incorporates the information on disease prevalence, available tests, and genes that cause a particular disease. An extensive research and reliable statistics in terms of market size, developments and future performance for emerging sectors namely, Next-Generation Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Non Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics, and Personalized Medicine have been covered in the report.



Genetic testing is growing in both developing and developed nations with both industry and research personnel highlighting the significance of molecular biology. The report provides comprehensive analytics of key developments for major markets including the U.S., Europe and Asian countries, and their market overview. Country level analysis depicts the level of penetration for genetic testing, types of tests available, consumer perspectives, regulatory stringency and future growth.



The report also profiles the twelve most active genetic testing market players worldwide: Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Life Technologies, Genomic Health, Sequenom, Transgenomic, Dako, Gen-Probe, Quest Diagnostics, Genoptix and Clarient. For the purpose of effective competitive analysis of the market, these companies have been analyzed in five major areas namely: business overview, product offerings; financial performance for the last three years, strategic analysis and recent developments.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM492.htm



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- US Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM487.htm)

- US Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM453.htm)

- In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM472.htm)



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.