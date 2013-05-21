U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Licenses Pentagon 2000SQL™

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Pentagon 2000 Software, Inc, the leader in ERP/MRO software for the aerospace and defense sector announced today that the USDOJ- DEA has licensed Pentagon 2000SQL™ Software for its entire aviation operations.



Pentagon 2000SQL will provide total aviation support to the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) . The DEA will use Pentagon 2000SQL for fully-integrated logistics management of all of their aircraft maintenance, record keeping and flight operations. Pentagon 2000SQL will provide the DEA with the support necessary to sustain the worldwide DEA aircraft fleet in a safe, reliable and fully mission capable condition.



DEA determined that Pentagon 2000SQL provided the broadest range of functionality to reliably and economically meet the unique requirements of the DEA.



The DEA Aviation Division (OA) mission includes, but is not limited to aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, flight training, special operations, cargo delivery, personnel transport, administrative and maintenance operations. It was determined that Pentagon 2000SQL was the best option for a project of this massive size and scope.



About PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. http://www.pentagon2000.com)" href="http://www.pentagon2000.com/">(http://www.pentagon2000.com)

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a leading supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries. PENTAGON 2000 develops, licenses and supports PENTAGON 2000SQL™, a state of the art, fully-integrated software system that conforms to the unique business processes, quality assurance systems and regulatory requirements found in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics Industries. PENTAGON 2000SQL™ is the leading, integrated solution for enterprises and functional units engaged in the following operations and activities:



- Repair and Overhaul of Complex Equipment (MRO)

- Parts Distribution and Brokerage

- Logistics Supply & Supply Chain Management

- Heavy Aircraft Maintenance and Depot Maintenance

- PMA, Build-to-Print and Discrete Manufacturing of Technical Products

- Government Contracting

- Commercial and Military Air Fleet Operation

- Fixed Base Operations



For more information on PENTAGON 2000SQL™, Contact:

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc.

15 West 34th Street, Fifth Floor

New York, NY 10001

www.pentagon2000.com

Tel: 1-800-643-1806

Tel: 212-629-7521

Fax: 212-629-7513

Email: sales@pentagon2000.com