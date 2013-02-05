U.S. Designers Roll out Red Carpet for Fashion's Most Wanted Shoes in 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- After taking center stage of fashion in Moscow with its exclusive line of custom made shoes and boots, Goara became one of the most talked about names amongst Russia’s fashion elite. Women and men of refined taste lavished in the luxury of these unique designer shoes, which have become recognized as so original, they have been featured at the “Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts,” the Italian fashion house of Via Delle Perle" and the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City .



To the most esteemed stylists in the industry, it is obvious that Goara Studio is creating a class of its own. The company has a fresh flair for fashion and brings together the work of talented artists, specialists, and innovative designers. The name brand, high-end footwear is known for its hand made work and quality. Goara craftsman pay meticulous attention to sketching, painting and designing the material for each accessory, shoe and boot. Their original boots and shoes have been regarded as works of art in high-class fashion. All Goara products come with serial numbers and certificate of authenticity.



As the company continued to grow, numerous events took place to honor the work of Goara Studio. Edmondo Tirelli, president of the Via Delle Perle fashion show where the shoes were featured, was fascinated by their unique design and method of dressing the materials saying, “it can’t be compared to any styles and or methods used in the world of fashion.” It wasn’t long before the line of shoes, accessories and boots caught attention of Russia’s upper class including Aristotle Onassis and his wife Tina. Actors, actresses, and well-known singers in Russia such as Kristina Orbakaite, Alla Pugachova and Valeria are already among their loyal celebrity fans.



For the Vogue crowd, one look reveals the Goara signature: high-quality, expensive fabric and materials sewn with extreme attention to detail and finished by the most experienced and capable artists, often using time-consuming, hand-executed techniques. If the media enthusiasm for Goara Studio is any indication, the ratings and reviews for this dazzling fashion wear will be excellent as they bring their one-of-a-kind shoes and accessories to the United States and Europe.



“Our goal in launching our line in the United States is to make it accessible for sophisticated men and women to enjoy the finest international designer shoes hand-made in the long held tradition of my family,” says owner and designer Goara Hayk. “ We strive to give our clients the key to unlocking their creativity, and craft one-of-a-kind elite footwear that is made just for them.”



The most striking and beautiful products in the Goara Studio collection fall into 6 distinct categories: Boots, Moccasins, Bridal Shoes, Event Shoes and Handbags and Accessories. Their mission to "take your vision and turn it into a reality" is present in each impressive page of their online catalog, which features everything from lace embellished boots and high heels to colorfully illustrated purses.



“Here at Goara,” says owner Goara Hayk, “we take a client’s vision and create a custom piece with unique originality, ?elegance, & exclusive artistry.” When asked if there has ever been an order too difficult to design, the founder adds, "Everything is possible in a world being seen through an artist's eyes.”



Now that Goara Studio is here in the U.S., it shouldn’t be long before Hollywood’s biggest stars, celebrities, singers and divas give Goara a walk down on the most exclusive red carpets of 2013.



About Goara Studio

Goara produces unique footwear & accessories. Using exquisitely hand crafted materials combined to create never before seen world-class designs, Goara breaks the mold with its unique originality, elegance, & exclusive artistry, giving the designer the ability to meet & satisfy all of their client’s desires.



